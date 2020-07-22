Going-out-of-business sales are underway at New York and Company stores at Park City Center and in the Shops at Rockvale.

The two women’s clothing stores are among those that will be closing following the July 13 bankruptcy filing by New York & Company’s parent company, RTW Retailwinds.

"The combined effects of a challenging retail environment coupled with the impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic have caused significant financial distress on our business, and we expect it to continue to do so in the future," Sheamus Toal, RTW Retailwinds CEO and chief financial officer, said in a news release announcing the bankruptcy filing.

An employee at the Park City store wasn’t certain when the store would actually close, but one at Rockvale said that store would close within 8 to 12 weeks.