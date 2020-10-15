A newly founded Harrisburg-based union is offering central Pennsylvania restaurant workers, who are independent of a union, a weekly subscription service that includes among its benefits limited health and retirement services.
717 Restaurant Workers United was co-founded in July by Samuel Weymouth and Tiffany Ramsey, who both worked in the restaurant business.
More information is available at 717rwu.org.
Prior to the pandemic this spring, nearly 21,000 people in Lancaster County were employed in the accommodations and food service field, according to the state Department of Labor & Industry.