Double C Restaurant-Lancaster
10% off all photo purchases with coupon code 69D250.
Valid until Nov. 1, 2020.
 Buy Now

Double C restaurant occupies the former Coe Camera spot at 220 N. Prince St. 

 CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer

A newly founded Harrisburg-based union is offering central Pennsylvania restaurant workers, who are independent of a union, a weekly subscription service that includes among its benefits limited health and retirement services.

717 Restaurant Workers United was co-founded in July by Samuel Weymouth and Tiffany Ramsey, who both worked in the restaurant business. 

More information is available at 717rwu.org

Prior to the pandemic this spring, nearly 21,000 people in Lancaster County were employed in the accommodations and food service field, according to the state Department of Labor & Industry. 

 

Related articles

Tags