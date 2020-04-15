Independent contractors, self-employed workers and gig workers will be able to apply for unemployment benefits within two weeks under the new federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, state officials said Monday.

These workers are ineligible for typical unemployment benefits, so a worker in these categories who tries to open a claim through the existing system will get denied.

But the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act expands benefits to these categories of workers for the first time, in recognition of COVID-19’s devastating impact on them.

The state Department of Labor & Industry has hired a contractor to develop a separate website to handle this program, known as PUA. The U.S. Department of Labor requires states to create a separate system for PUA claims.

Eligible claimants will receive backdated payments to January 27, 2020, or the first week they were unable to work due to COVID-19, whichever is later. The PUA benefit will end December 31, 2020.

L&I will announce when the PUA benefit application is available. Eligible workers can expect to receive benefits two weeks after applying, state officials said Monday.

For more information about the new benefits, click here.