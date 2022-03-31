After nearly a year of preparation, the Trader Joe's in Cumberland County has opened its doors.

The popular grocery store, located at 3545 Gettysburg Road in the Lower Allen Commons in Lower Allen Township, marked its opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday morning, PennLive reports. At 12,500 square feet, it's the ninth Trader Joe's to open in the state.

In addition to carrying signature products like Mandarin Orange Chicken, Dark Chocolate Covered Peanut Butter Cups and Cheesy Seasoning Blend, the store will have an array of portraits highlighting landmarks in the region, including Harrisburg's Market Street Bridge and the Capitol Building, according to the report.

Trader Joe's spokeswoman Nakia Rohde told the news agency that 90 employees have been hired, with more positions to be filled.

The store is open daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.