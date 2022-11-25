The first in-person deals on Black Friday this year in Lancaster County were on generators, hammer drills and power washers bought just before 4 a.m. at PA Auction Center in Blue Ball.

Some bidders had arrived an hour earlier to have time to preview the offerings for the auction center’s new tool auction that has become an early morning Black Friday tradition and now draws thousands of people who come to watch, bid, eat and socialize the day after Thanksgiving. The early birds also got to enjoy free, hearty breakfast sandwiches and free coffee.

“This is a unique Black Friday,” said Cindy Swartz, who drove from Gettysburg with her husband, Eugene, for the sale, arriving by 2 a.m. “It’s a tradition. It’s something to do after Thanksgiving.”

Begun when PA Auction Center was situated in a 15,000-square foot building next to White Oak Campground near Quarryville, the Black Friday Auction has exploded in size since the auction house moved two years ago to the 140,000-square-foot former sewing factory just off Route 322 at 1141 Wea Wit St.

PA Auction Center owner Christian Stoltzfus said he expected this year’s sales could double last year’s total of $1.7 million, helped by an equipment auction that included cars, tractors, skid loaders and forklifts.

Online bids could be placed for the heavy equipment, but the sales from the seven other auction blocks were in-person only since the whole idea of the early morning sale is to create a buzz by drawing a big crowd, Stoltzfus said.

After “a very strong” first couple hours, Stoltzfus estimated that attendance was up by 30 percent from last year, with sales also expected to increase. “If we have a good sale until the day’s end we’ll sell between $3- and $4 million.”

‘Never had anything work better’

Mike Wiley and his uncle, Mike Enfield, were among those attending for the first time. They drove from Red Lion and were enjoying their breakfast sandwiches before the 4 a.m. start of the power tools sale.

“It was fun telling people I’m going to an auction at 4 a.m. Most of them looked at me like I’m crazy,” Enfield said.

That’s exactly what auction center owner Stoltzfus was hoping would happen.

After years of beginning a Black Friday auction at 9 a.m., Stoltzfus said he wanted to move up the start time, settling on the current 4 a.m. because he expected people would think it was nutty.

“If we’re going to start early, we’re going to start early enough that I don’t have to do any special advertising; people are going to do it for me by simply talking about how crazy I am,” said Stoltzfus. “I have never had anything work better in my life than that. … It was a hit from there.”

The 4 a.m. sale, which has been done for about the last six years, is highlighted by the new tools that PA Auction House buys itself and then resells. In recent years more consignors have also been selling tools, which Stoltzfus said has lessened some of the financial risk of doing both the buying and the selling. The Black Friday sale now also includes toys, heavy equipment, lumber, used tools and hand tools.

In addition to the early start time, the free breakfast sandwiches and coffee also help bring a crowd. By 6 o’clock, 872 egg and cheese sandwiches served with bacon or sausage had been given away in the café, which then began selling them for $4.75 each.

While the Black Friday sale is now so popular he doesn’t need to give away food to attract a crowd, Stoltzfus said they’re now part of the Black Friday tradition.

“We did it as an encouragement to get people there, but we also did it as a thank you for the year,” he said.

Biggest Black Friday

By 4:30 a.m. Friday, it was getting hard to move inside PA Auction Center. Bidders standing in the back behind the nearly full section of chairs mingled with the line for breakfast sandwiches.

Just off the new tool auction block, Steph Gilbert was waiting for the 4:30 a.m. start of the auction of Christmas gifts and new toys, something that had been added to this year’s sale. Joining her were her daughter, Brynn Gilbert, and her daughter’s friend, Megan Makovsky.

“My husband is over in the tools. We will be spending our time here,” said Steph Gilbert, who over the course of the morning would make several trips to her car to unload gifts including a Nerf gun, Apple air pods and a lounge chair.

Gilbert said she usually comes about once a month to sales at PA Auction Center but was enjoying her first Black Friday in Blue Ball because of the addition this year of an auction block selling new toys, Christmas decorations and camping items.

Some 600 bidder numbers had been given out by then, but people kept arriving and registering to bid throughout the morning until there were more than 2,100 registered bidders. With some duplicate bidders, office staff estimated that nearly 3,000 people would register to bid for the auction.

Selling was being done at seven different auction blocks and Stoltzfus expected the sale to end by 7 p.m., 15 hours after it began.

“This will biggest (sale) we’ve ever done,” he said.