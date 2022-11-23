The holiday season in Ephrata is packed with history, shopping, dining and celebrations.

From the start of the shopping season to the festive events marking the holidays, there is plenty to do in Ephrata, says Joy Ashley, executive director of Mainspring of Ephrata.

With Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26, shoppers are encouraged to discover some of the newest business in Ephrata and to visit their longtime favorites.

A new restaurant is the Nara Cafe, featuring authentic Asian cuisine. The New Ephrata Main Theatre, where movies will return to the big screen, was recently reopened by Bob and Denise Harter, who also own Black Forest Brewery and 1777 Americana Inn B&B.

Zenith's Specialty Shop has all sorts of gifts, vintage items and collectibles. Looking for unique treasures, like crystals, gemstones and geodes? The new Black Cat Crystals Gift Shop has a colorful variety of beautiful gifts created by nature.

Ashley says both shops offer something unique to the Ephrata community.

“Zenith’s Specialty Shop features antique, memorabilia, handcrafted and consigned items,” she says. “There is something in there for everyone, while Black Cat Crystals has unusual crystals and polished stone of all sizes.”

For the more practical shoppers, the new Gold's Automotive Repair & DIY Shop is a full-service automotive repair, as well as a do-it-yourself automotive repair shop.

On Small Business Saturday, Mainspring of Ephrata will hold its second annual Holiday Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Whistle Stop Plaza, 16 E. Main St., The event will feature local crafters and businesses, including Sweetly Sarah, Aesthetically Made, Creative Spark Design, Dance of Life Oil Lamps and Waterfalls, and Happy Ever Crafter.

“We are also encouraging our local Main Street businesses to capitalize on this special day by offering various discounts (and) package deals, so shoppers should look for great deals during Small Business Saturday,” Ashley says.

She reminds shoppers that independently owned small business profits are reinvested back into the community. Half of the profits from these local businesses are not sent out to some corporate headquarters in another state.

“They support local employment and build the economy,” Ashley says. “Many of these small business owners also have a love for the town in which they do business. They care, and it shows in the appearance of their facades and in their willingness to volunteer for community events.”

Other stops to consider on Small Business Saturday are Hometown Refurnishing, where you’ll find recycled and new furnishings, and FX Saddle Company, which offers quality handcrafted western cowboy gear and leather saddles. They also have vintage bicycles and other collectibles.

If you work up an appetite while shopping, stop at Griddle & Grind for crepes and coffee or Scratch Bakes for a cupcake and a cup of hot chocolate.

Ephrata also has restaurants that feature Cambodian, Japanese, Italian and Latino food, as well as breweries like Pour Man's Brewery, Black Forest Brewery and St. Boniface.

In addition to Small Business Saturday, Ephrata hosts a number of holiday events.

— The highlight of the season is Santa's arrival and tree lighting, which takes place Nov. 25 in downtown Ephrata. The festive evening also includes the arrival of the Belsnickel. According to Pennsylvania German tradition, the Belsnickel visited homes prior to Christmas to check up on the behavior of the children. He carries a hickory switch in one hand and a bag of candies and nuts in the other. The Belsnickel warns the children to behave as Christmas morning quickly approaches.

— Historic Ephrata Cloister hosts a Candlelight Open House on Nov. 26, where visitors can tour the buildings, listen to music and visit with craftsmen.

— Ephrata Performing Arts Center presents “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, JR” on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from Dec. 2-18.

— Woodcrest Retreat presents “Journey to Bethlehem,” telling the story of the first Christmas, on December 9, 10, 16 and 17.

— The Jingle Bell Tour of homes and businesses decorated for the holidays takes place Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9 and 10, with family night on Friday and adult night on Saturday.

— Christmas at the Cloister will be hosted by the Ephrata Cloister on Dec. 12 and 13. Visitors can spend quiet moments of reflection with seasonal readings and holiday music in the historic Saal. Two programs are offered each night, one starting at 6:30 p.m. and the other at 8 p.m. Lantern tours Dec. 27-30 will tell the story of the Ephrata Cloister, with junior and senior high school students playing the roles that bring history to life.

“I love that Ephrata has so much history and so much that is new,” Ashley says.