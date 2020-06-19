A new Starbucks has opened at The Crossings at Conestoga Creek in Manheim Township.
The Seattle-based coffee giant now occupies a 2,300-square-foot building constructed just off Harrisburg Pike in the shopping center anchored by Wegmans.
The Starbucks features a drive-thru and has seating for 44, although dining room is currently closed because of restrictions meant to limit the spread of COVID-19.
The new Starbucks across from Long’s Park is the 16th Lancaster County location for the coffee retailer, which opened a Willow Street coffee shop in early March.