Empire Workforce Solutions will mark the recent opening of its office at 27 W. Lemon St. with a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony at noon Monday.
Empire, based in Harbor City, California, is a national staffing firm specializing in filling light industrial, clerical and other categories of jobs.
The Lancaster office opened in March, the same month the company was founded by four former executives of Chartwell Staffing.
The local branch is among nine nationwide, according to Empire’s website. The Lancaster location has two employees.