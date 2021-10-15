A young developer on Thursday showcased his first project, the recently completed Stadium Row apartments at 816 N. Prince St., next to Clipper Magazine Stadium in Lancaster city.

Ben Lesher, 34, a Lancaster city resident, hosted the grand opening of the 104-unit building, welcoming dozens of guests who visited a pair of apartments in the four-story building as well as its rooftop terrace that provides a view of the ballpark's infield and much of its outfield.

Tenants began moving into the upscale, market-rate units in August. The $18 million project, built where five old storage sheds once stood, now is 83% leased, said Lesher.

Stadium Row is the first substantial apartment building for the general public to be constructed from the ground up in the city since 1963.

With the construction of Stadium Row finished, Lesher next wants to develop 216 apartments plus commercial space at the former Stockyard Inn site, Lititz Pike and Marshall Avenue, a half-mile away at the northern edge of the city.

Lesher began taking the new project through the municipal approval process in September. He returns Monday to the city Zoning Hearing Board, where he’s seeking special exceptions for the buildings’ height and having multi-family housing on property that’s zoned for mixed use, plus a variance for one of the building’s setback from Marshall Avenue.

Lesher is hoping the Stockyard Inn project gets completed in the third quarter of 2023.