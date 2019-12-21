New Sprint stores opened recently at Park City Center and in downtown Lancaster.
The Park City store replaces a former kiosk at the mall, while the downtown store takes a 900-square-foot spot along Orange Street at 101NQ, the redevelopment of the former Bulova building.
Both stores sell Sprint products and services, including phones, tablets and smart watches. There are four employees at each location.
Franchise owner is Nu-Wave Wireless, which is owned by Cork Hillen. Hillen has 45 stores in the region, including five others in Lancaster County.