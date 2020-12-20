The Rutt family, longtime family owners of Wheatland Beer Distributors, has sold the East Hempfield Township business.

“We’d like to thank you for allowing us to be part of your community for the last 28 years. We have developed so many friendships, many memories and our lives are so much fuller for the years you have shared with us,” Keith and Karen Rutt said in a post on the business’ Facebook page.

The new owners of the business at 1701 Columbia Ave. are Shiven Dixitkumar and Jayeshkumar Patel and two other members of Patel’s family, according a state liquor control board listing. The new owners, who took over Dec. 14, declined to comment on the sale.

