Chestnut Hill Cafe in Lancaster city has new owners who plan to build a new kitchen and expand the food menu.

The cafe at 532 W. Chestnut St. was opened in 2008 by Doreen Landis, Stephanie Bennett and Paula Light, who turned what had been a small grocery store into a neighborhood coffee shop.

The property was bought for $305,000 earlier this month by Shawn Southipone and his wife Nattaporn Ngernphetploy. They’re part owners of Sukhothai restaurant at 398 Harrisburg Ave.

Southipone said he was looking for a new restaurant opportunity when he saw Chestnut Hill Cafe was for sale.

A new kitchen will make it possible to add a brunch menu, among other things, but Southipone said he otherwise plans to maintain the coffee shop’s neighborhood feel. Work on the kitchen, which will be built in a back room, is expected to begin in several weeks, Southipone said.

Also, Southipone said the cafe will soon begin staying open a couple hours beyond its current 4 p.m. closing time.

Related articles