The new owners of the The Accomac Inn have been selling some of the contents of the historic inn north of Wrightsville but have not detailed their plans for historic restaurant.
Lancaster County native Henry Shenk bought the Accomac in December 2018 and then oversaw some upgrades before putting the property back up for sale in June.
A new group of owners bought the property, along with the liquor license, in October, according to John Birkeland of Rock Real Estate, who handled the transaction and said the new owners want to remain anonymous for now.
Shenk told LNP he is subject to a non-disclosure agreement and couldn't discuss the sale.
The Accomac Inn, located at 6330 River Drive in Hellam Township, has been closed since November 2018.
A spokesperson said the new owner is “an entrepreneur who is currently focused on preserving this historic landmark and getting it back to a place for the public to enjoy.”
News about future plans for the Accomac will be publicized on its Facebook page, where catering items and furnishings from the building are now being offered for sale, including serving dishes, cookware and glassware.