Time has been standing still at the former Bowman Technical School building in downtown Lancaster.

Forty-five years after the last student jewelers, watchmakers and clockmakers learned the trade in the 147 N. Duke St. school, a chalkboard still hangs in front of a former classroom and a rooftop observatory where students could check the accuracy of their timepieces against stars still sits at the top of a narrow set of stairs. On the first floor, the globe lights, stained glass lamps and safes from the original Ezra F. Bowman’s Sons Jewelry store are fully intact 31 years after the closure of the store that gave rise to the school and shared the building with it for most of its history.

But the building’s long dormancy is coming to an end. The owners of Brent L. Miller Jewelers & Goldsmiths – whose namesake graduated from Bowman Technical School in 1976 – recently bought the 147 N. Duke St. property. They plan to preserve and showcase the history of the former school and store, which trained thousands of jewelers and watchmakers.

“Like all Lancastrians, I’ve always admired the building. I've always been so curious about it and read about the history,” said Ryan Miller, president of Brent L. Miller and a son of its founder. “I wanted to continue the history and legacy of the building.”

While many details are yet to be decided, Miller said a soon-to-be-announced tenant will sell watches from the first-floor retail space, utilizing the display cases and safes that once held the Bowmans’ wares. The upper floors could be used for watchmaking or jewelry seminars, studio space for watchmakers or displays of timekeeping artifacts, Miller said.

“This a huge part of the (Lancaster’s) watchmaking history that’s just not been doing anything,” Miller said.

A restoration of the watchmaking history at the former Bowman Technical School building is possible because the building at a prominent city corner has been empty, but not neglected. Since 1998 it has been owned by Lancaster County Coroner Stephen Diamantoni, who bought it from the school’s last owner.

“I’ve gotten lots of offers to do all types of things with the building and I’ve rejected those offers in the past because they would impact the preservation of the interior of the building,” Diamantoni said. “There’s a real opportunity here that they’re going to take advantage of to preserve the history of that building.”

Bowman builds a legacy

Bowman Technical School traces its beginning to 1877 when its founder, Ezra Bowman, opened a retail watch and clock shop at 106 E. King St. Bowman had learned the trade from a Swiss watchmaker his father hired as a tutor.

At the time in the United States, learning watchmaking through intensive instruction was less typical than becoming an apprentice. Later, Bowman copied this style of direct instruction when he began taking on students at his own shop. After Ezra died in 1901 at the age of 54 the school and jewelry shop were continued by his sons, John and Charles, who had been raised in the family business.

By 1912 the school’s growth necessitated a move to newly constructed school at Duke and Chestnut streets where nearly 100 students could be accommodated. Bowman’s retail shop, which often hired the school’s graduates, operated out of the first floor of the school building.

Bowman Technical School offered three courses of study: watchmaking, engraving and jewelry work. Instruction was offered on an individual basis and while there was no set term for completing the program, most students took 18 months to complete the watchmaking program and six months for the engraving program.

Under the guidance of John and Charles Bowman, the school had an excellent reputation, producing many graduates who began their own businesses or worked in watchmaking. John Bowman died in 1958, leaving his brother Charles in charge. A month after Charles died in 1964, the school and store were bought by Edwin Parkhurst, an Ohio native who founded auto parts maker Park Manufacturing.

Parkhurst was an active member of the National Association of Watch and Clock Collectors, which by then had its headquarters in Columbia. Parkhurst sponsored a watchmaking student at the Bowman school and got to know the Bowmans when he visited Lancaster to check on the student and see the school. The school thrived under Parkhurst, who ran it with his wife, Jeanne.

Enrollment remained steady throughout the 1960s although at the end of the decade Jeanne, a private pilot, died in 1969 when her plane crashed into a Virginia mountain. In the early 1970s, Edwin remarried and his new wife, Melanie, who would help him run the school and store.

A year after the Bowman Technical School celebrated its 100th anniversary in 1977, it left its longtime home for a new building at 220 W. King St. The store remained at 147 N. Duke. St., while the school moved to 220 W. King St.

History preserved

The move to a new location happened as interest in watchmaking began to wane. Economic downturns and the introduction of often-unrepairable quartz watches were among the factors leading to slumping enrollment even as Bowman Technical School continued to enjoy a good reputation.

Edwin Parkhurst died in 1991 and then the next year his widow announced plans to close the school and the Bowman’s jewelry shop. The last class, which consisted of 16 jewelers, one watchmaker and one clockmaker, graduated in April 1992.

“The knowledge died with my husband,” Melanie Parkhurst told a Lancaster New Era reporter for a March 26, 1992, story on the planned closure of the school. “No one has expressed any interest in carrying it on. I would prefer to have it closed (rather) than to have someone come in who doesn’t have the same standards as he did or as the Bowmans did.”

In the story, Parkhurst said she planned to turn the retail store into a showcase for her own collection of timepieces and renovate the upper floors into an apartment for herself. None of those ventures happened and the building had been mostly unchanged when she sold it to Diamantoni in 1998 for $165,000.

At the time Diamantoni said he didn’t have specific plans for the property, although a restaurant was most likely. As the years went on, the property remained vacant but still intact.

When Brent L. Miller was moving to its current location, which opened in 2014, Ryan Miller contacted Diamantoni to ask about buying the antique jewelry cases. Diamantoni resisted parting with the old cases then, but now Miller has them -- along with the whole building for which he paid $900,000 in April.

“The more time that went by, really, the more my interest grew because it just was longer that it was untouched,” Miller said. “It’s just a fortunate circumstance for our use that it sat like that because if it had been turned into a restaurant, that would not be of interest for us.”

Miller said a structural engineer who checked the building did not find major issues.

“It’s in a little bit better shape than we anticipated,” he said.

Miller marveled at the display cases, which still have bills of sales, checks and boxes of ribbon clerks would have used to tie up packages. Miller also found an old business card with directions for operating the clocks at the corner which are labeled “Correct Time” but have been stuck for more than a decade at two and nine past one.

“Wind counterclockwise. Push pendulum to start clock. Weights are in the basement,” the note says.

Miller said they plan to get the clocks running again, but first will have to find a crank that fits since the one they have isn’t the right size.

“If anyone has a crank, that would be great,” he said.

History showcased

A revival of the Bowman Technical School building that highlights its history will add visible testament to Lancaster County’s long history of making timepieces, which includes Hamilton, Dudley, and Bulova watch brands. Those 19th- and 20th-century watchmaking companies followed a long tradition of clockmakers in Lancaster County.

“Lancaster County was considered to be the center of handcrafted tall clock manufacturing in North America during the 18th and early 19th centuries,” said James McMahon, curator and director of collections at LancasterHistory, which has a large collection of documents related to Bowman Technical School. “Between 1750 and 1850, the names of approximately 140 clockmakers appeared on county tax lists.”

That watch history is carried on in Lancaster County with a museum in Columbia and a training school in Warwick Township for one of the most famous luxury watch brands.

Rolex operates the Lititz Watch Technicum, which offers a two-year program for servicing and repair

ing timepieces. Made of fieldstone, the Lititz Watch Technicum’s barn-like building opened in 2001 at 1 Wynfield Drive in Warwick Township. It was an expansion of a previous Rolex service center in Greenfield that grew out of a watch repair center established by a former executive from Hamilton Watch.

In Columbia, The National Watch and Clock Museum – also the headquarters of the National Association of Watch & Clock Collectors – features a large collection of Bowman timepieces. Rory McEvoy, who oversees the museum at 514 Poplar St, said some of the collection could be displayed at the former Bowman building which he recently toured.

“It’s fabulous to see in its elegant sort of decay,” he said. “It very much felt like a time capsule being opened.”

In addition, McEvoy said experts from the museum could be lent for watchmaking seminars or other programs on timekeeping and time pieces that could be offered at the building.

“I think I speak for a lot of people who are in this horological/jewelry world when I say there’s a lot of excitement that Ryan Miller has bought the place,” McEvoy said. “I think that they’re going to be great custodians in the place. They’re not going to erase the history of it, they're going to accentuate it and carry on the tradition.”