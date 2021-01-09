Jen’s Pottery Den in Manheim Township has been sold for an undisclosed price to a new owner.

Reenie Panzini and her husband, Peter, bought the paint-your-own-pottery and crafts studio from Jennifer Switch, who opened it in 2007.

“I had gotten it where she wanted it to be and it was time for someone else to take over,” Switch said. “It has been so much fun running this business and being a part of the community and I will miss the customers most of all.”

Located in Old Hickory Village shopping center at 711 Olde Hickory Road, Jen’s Pottery Den is open for walk-in customers, offers classes and camps, and hosts parties.

Reenie Panzini, who will manage the shop, is a former art major who had been a Jen’s Pottery Den customer while working as a wedding officiant. She said she isn’t planning any immediate changes at Jen’s Pottery Den, but said she hopes to eventually add a camp-type program for adults with special needs.

Jen's Pottery Den Address: 711 Olde Hickory Road. Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Info.: 717-581-1427, jenspotteryden.com, facebook.com/jenspotteryden.

