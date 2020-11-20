Manheim Township golfing supply shop Golf Etc. has a new owner who has made some upgrades and is planning a name change.

Located in the Golden Triangle Shopping Center at 1264 Lititz Pike, Golf Etc. was bought for an undisclosed price by Tommy Mattaini, who plans to rename it Pull the Pin.

The roughly 3,200-square-foot store next to Marshalls sells golfing equipment, apparel and gifts and also offers repairs and lessons. Mattaini has added some new products and also upgraded the equipment used evaluate a customer’s golf swing.

Opened in 2008 by Bob and Julie Backes, Golf Etc. is an independent store that was initially opened as a franchise location of a national chain.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

What to read next