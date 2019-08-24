The Grocery Outlet Bargain Market in Rohrerstown is now locally operated by Justin and Ellie Maenner, of Lancaster.

The Maenners, who also own a Grocery Outlet Bargain Market in Chambersburg, say they aren’t planning any changes at the Rohrerstown store, which previously had been operated by the company.

Under its arrangement with local operators, Grocery Outlet Bargain Market buys merchandise and consigns it at the stores and then shares profits with the operators. This arrangement is the preferred one for Grocery Outlet Bargain Market, a California-based “extreme-value” retailer with more than 300 U.S. locations.

The store in Rohrerstown is one of the former Amelia’s Grocery Outlets bought by the California grocer in 2011. The stores were rebranded in April 2015.

