As Jim Bland tries to find new ways to draw people to the Hands-on House, he’s leaving no stone unturned.

The new executive director of the children’s museum hopes its young visitors do the same.

Starting in November, Bland wants to have 1,000 children paint their own river rock, which will be displayed along a path in front of the Landis Valley Road museum.

Bland sees the project as a way for children to express their creativity while strengthening their self esteem. The activity also will be a way to attract children and parents to the museum.

Boosting attendance and strengthening finances are Bland’s ultimate goals, as the nonprofit seeks to get out of the red by September 2020.

Now that goals are set, Bland said:

“I think I’m good at figuring out how to get there. One of my bosses a long time ago said to someone as a reference, ‘Yeah, Jim Bland’s a guy that you just put a stick in the sand and say get us there, and he’ll figure how to do it.’

“That’s kind of what I see as my role here. How do I get there?”

Bland, 51, of Mountville, already is drawing heavily on another personal strength. With a background in sales and marketing and an outgoing personality, the father of four is perfectly comfortable reaching out to strangers.

At Hands-on House since July 8, he’s already deep into asking individuals, businesses and foundations to support the nonprofit, as it tries to grow following a “couple years” in the red.

Reaching out on behalf of any organization is easier when you believe in it as enthusiastically as Bland believes in Hands-on-House, where children learn about STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math), farming, beekeeping, nature and other topics by playing.

“It’s a really really good story here that we’re going to try to do a better job telling. Once we get people aware of our story and what we’re doing and how we’re doing it, I think a lot more people are going to help us make things happen,” he said last week.

Clearing the way

Bland credited his predecessor, Julia Connolly, for cutting operating costs during her 2 1/2-year stay at the 721 Landis Valley Road nonprofit, next door to the Landis Valley Farm Museum.

“One of the key things that makes it possible for me to do my job well is they’ve gone through the necessary stages of cutting expenses without impacting the quality. ... Julia did a fantastic job,” said Bland.

“For the most part, we now need to shift from cutting expenses to investment.”

Despite the red ink — now expected to be $70,000, much less than the $120,000 initially anticipated for the current fiscal year ended Sept. 30, the museum has financial footing that is solid, not dire.

“We have the resources (including a line of credit) that the board put in place so we don’t have those kinds of fears. But it’s in everybody’s best interest to fix the problem. So that’s what we’re going to do,” he said.

Bland is tackling the twin goals of attendance and finances in many ways.

He wants to boost its annual attendance from 50,000 visitors a year to nearly 60,000 in the fiscal year ended September 2021, in part by drawing more children from low-income families.

Early this year, Hands-on House began giving discounted admissions ($3, rather than the usual $9.50) to visitors with an electronic benefit transfer (EBT) card issued by the Department of Human Services.

And in early 2020, 17 libraries in the Library System of Lancaster County will each have a free pass to Hands-on House that patrons can check out for one week.

Bland also is looking for sponsors to underwrite scholarships to the Hands-on House’s weeklong summer camp, as well as sponsors for museum activities in general.

The scholarships are just one of several avenues where Bland is working to increase sponsorships and donations.

“We have very generous supporters that we really appreciate, but we’ve been very limited in what we’ve been doing to bring on more,” he said.

He’s also looking for businesses to put ads on a monitor he’s installing in the lobby that will display the first names of children on their birthday, and to sponsor other activities at the museum.

Bland is seeking to raise the museum’s number of grants too. For instance, he’s applying for grants to support both the library initiative and to cover the cost of supplies for the river-rock program.

Another focus is getting more use out of the Hands-on House’s existing programs, such as its outreach programs at local schools. These reach 5,000 students in March, April and May; Bland hopes to get other schools to host the programs the rest of the school year.

Going on the road

In addition, Bland sees a potential new market for the museum’s playskills — businesses with employees who have young children. Hands-on House staff could come to the workplace and demonstrate activities that can be done at home.

Staff also could go to company parties and picnics, and lead activities for young children in attendance.

While Hands-on House is looking outside its walls for additional opportunities, the museum is busy upgrading the exhibits inside as well.

Most notably, Marty Machine’s Shop is being replaced by a construction-trade exhibit, with the Keystone Chapter of Associated Builders & Contractors as primary sponsor.

The new $264,000 exhibit, put in motion by Connolly, will open early next year. (Marty’s Machine Shop will be loaned to York County History Center's Agriculture and Industrial Museum.)

Named HOH Construction Co., the new exhibit also will fill the Mostly Make Believe costume exhibit space.

Bland, whose wide-ranging career includes stints as a car salesman, nonprofit marketing director, college professor, entrepreneur and corporate executive, sees the new exhibit and new initiatives as indications of positive momentum at the museum.

“This is fantastic...,” he said. “If we can get people excited about change, we can get people to participate in change.”