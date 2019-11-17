A new, larger state-owned Fine Wine & Good Spirits store opened Thursday, Nov. 14, in Mount Joy.

The new liquor-and-wine store at 763 E. Main St. takes a 4,300-square-foot spot near the Giant grocery store that was formerly occupied by Snap Fitness. It replaces the store at 921 E. Main St. that closed Tuesday.

With about 900 square feet of additional retail space, the new store has some 2,300 varieties of wine and spirits, about 260 more than the previous store. It operates with five employees.

While the store has the new design, it is not one of the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board’s larger “premium collection” stores that carry a wider range of products.

