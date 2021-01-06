Homestead Nutrition, a producer of crop and livestock nutritional supplements, has consolidated its operations in New Holland Borough in a $1.6 million project assisted by the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority.

PIDA announced Wednesday that Homestead Nutrition has bought 494 W. Broad St. and 435 W. Main St., which are back-to-back industrial properties. Homestead Nutrition previously had its headquarters at 245 White Oak Road in Earl Township and operated two other sites.

The consolidation of those three existing locations into the two contiguous properties will preserve Homestead Nutrition’s 14 existing jobs and lead to the creation of two more jobs within three years, PIDA said.

Helping Homestead Nutrition obtain a 15-year low-interest loan of $550,000 from PIDA for the venture was EDC Finance, a Lancaster-based nonprofit that helps businesses expand by connecting them with state and federal providers of financial support.

A Homestead Nutrition spokesman could not be immediately reached for comment.