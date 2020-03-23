New Holland Coffee Co. finalized work on its downtown Lancaster restaurant and passed all necessary inspections last week but is delaying the actual opening because of the state-ordered restaurant closures meant to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The new restaurant at 29 E. King St. takes part of the former space occupied by the Art Store in a building recently renovated for Woodstream’s downtown Lancaster headquarters.

Owned by Mark and Mary Fisher, the coffee shop’s flagship restaurant is at 836 W. Main St., in New Holland’s Brookshire Plaza. That restaurant is temporarily open only for carryout or for customers using the drive-thru window.

Mark Fisher said the menu at the new downtown Lancaster restaurant will have soups, salads and sandwiches, emphasizing health-conscious items and also featuring vegan and gluten-free options.

The restaurant will have inside seating for around 50 as well as an outside area that Fisher said he hopes to expand over the summer with an outdoor coffee bar.

He expects to operate with around 20 employees.

The new restaurant space was built-out as part of the overall renovation of the building, although Fisher installed equipment and furnishings and arranged the decor to complement the restaurant in New Holland. He declined to estimate his investment in the project.

Fisher, who owns a roofing and remodeling company, says the construction business is helping him get through some of the financial uncertainty created by the forced restaurant closures.

“It is really different, very unique,” he said. “It’s one of those things I was not prepared for. We had high anticipation of opening this place, there was a lot of energy.”