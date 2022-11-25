Two holiday events will take place on Saturday, Dec. 3 in New Holland.

Christmas on Main celebrates its 15th year and kicks off with a children’s breakfast at 8 a.m. and ends with the community tree lighting at 5 p.m.

Sponsored by the New Holland Business Association, it was originally started to thank patrons for their business. While some stores since closed, new ones opened to join in the growing downtown festivities.

Today businesses, organizations and churches provide fun, free indoor and outdoor activities for kids like face painting, cookie decorating, crafts, balloon art and reindeer ring toss. There’s also free treats and giveaways.

Outside favorites return such as carriage and hayrides, a live Nativity scene, musical entertainment, car show, caroling and Santa’s arrival by fire engine. The indoor Christmas Market at Warehouse 100 has gifts to purchase from over 35 local vendors. New this year will be ax throwing and a craft fair. Vendors will sell a variety of food, including chicken corn soup, macaroni and cheese, pulled pork, nachos, hot dogs, popcorn and more.

“We look forward to people enjoying another successful holiday event on our 15th year,” says Jen Parsons, Merrill Lynch Wealth Management banking officer, who co-chairs the event with Ed Dougherty, Ephrata National Bank branch manager.

For more information visit christmasonmain.org

Garden Spot Village Christmas Market opens its doors from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. This is the first year for the indoor event held at the retirement community, 433 S. Kinzer Ave.

“There are free family activities, food and shopping opportunities for all ages,” says Barb Martin, associate director of development.

The Christmas Market features unique handcrafted gifts by 28 local artisans. There’s also a gift basket silent auction, chocolate bark/hot cocoa making demo and bake sale.

Family activities include: a train room, card printmaking, a live book reading of “Saint Nicholas the Giftgiver,” written by local author Ned Bustard, a kids market to purchase gifts, and family Christmas photos.

Village shopping is available at the Garden Spot shops: Linden, Artisans Corner and Share & Care Thrift Store.

Dining opportunities will be offered at the village restaurants: Refresh, The Creamery, The Harvest Table and The Terrace Dining Room.

“Our goal is to create a special family holiday event for the community and showcase Garden Spot Village,” says Wendy Nagel, director of development.

The event benefits the Garden Spot Village Benevolent Fund. For more information visit Gardenspotvillage.org.