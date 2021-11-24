Today's savvy shoppers are discovering upscale works of art at the recently opened Artisans Corner.

The store opened to the public on Nov. 4 at Garden Spot Village in New Holland. Residents David and Ruthann Sterns and Alan and Judy Dinning came up with the idea for a store to showcase the works of gifted craftspeople who live at the retirement community.

“We have many talented artisans who live here and are enthusiastic about the store," Alan Dinning says.

There are 25 artisans whose unique works of art can be purchased at the shop.

Make no mistake, this isn't a bargain store selling arts and craft items. Creative displays feature one-of-a-kind merchandise made by passionate, skilled artisans. The exclusively designed items include fine art (painting, woodwork, metalwork), cork purses, handspun/handwoven items, jewelry, cards, children's quilts, toys and more.

Working with wood

Dinning is a wood turner. Using a lathe, he crafts wood into shapes, then sands and oils it, creating bowls and charcuterie boards. His hardwoods of choice are walnut, cherry and oak.

“You can take a square block of wood and turn it into anything,” he says.

For him, the reward is seeing the beauty of the end product.

A former resident of Kennett Square who worked in sales and marketing, Dinning took up woodturning as a purposeful hobby two years ago. He's a member of the Lancaster Area Woodturners. His bowls sell for $45 and boards for $50.

Turning cork to chic

Sally Mittelstadt’s medium of choice is cork, which she uses to make chic, trendy purses, totes, wallets and wristlets for women.

“Cork looks and wears like leather,” she says, “and comes in a variety of colors.”

Cork is a natural, sustainable, PETA-certified vegan, eco-friendly product imported from Portugal, Mittelstadt says. It comes from the bark of the cork oak tree, which is peeled with no harm to the tree every nine years and reharvested over again. It is fused to a polyester backing that cuts and sews like fabric.

“I fell in love with cork after taking classes at the Old Country Store, Intercourse, when it became available in the U.S. four years ago,“ Mittelstadt says.

Along with teaching classes at the store, the 75-year-old sells the patterns she designs for cork products.

While on a cruise to St. Thomas with her husband, Vern, a Caribbean store owner noticed her cork purse. That led to the owner becoming a supplier of Mittelstadt's handmade cork goods.

A former missionary in the Philippines for 23 years and former resident of Malvern, Mittelstadt has been a lifelong sewer.

Cross-body purses with a removable strap sell for $40; wallets, $35; wristlets with or without removable straps, $35; tote bags, $80.

Wyeth-inspired art

Bruce Poulterer is a well-known watercolor artist in the Delaware Valley.

“I was inspired by the ‘Blueberries’ painting by Andrew Wyeth," says Poulterer, who resided in Media.

The 77-year-old became serious about his painting at age 37. While working in his sales and marketing profession, he took art classes at night. Two notable artists he studied under were Howard Watson, former president of the Philadelphia Watercolor Society, and Karl Kuerner III, a recognized Chadds Ford artist who was mentored by Wyeth.

Poulterer's fine art features farmhouses, buildings, still life and historic structures in the Delaware, Pennsylvania and New Jersey countryside. Travels to Latin America, Europe and other parts of North America also have been represented on his canvas. He's been an invited artist to many juried art shows and several one-man ones.

His demonstrations on plein air painting, which is French for “"in the open air,” are popular for people learning how to paint outdoors.

“A favorite place of mine to paint is at the Kuerner farm in Chadds Ford,“ Poulterer says.

One day a week he travels to the farm where Wyeth painted his best known works of art. The farm was donated to the Brandywine River Museum, where classes are held, and is a popular location for artists to paint.

His artwork at the store, such as a Cape May scene and country store in historic Centreville, Delaware, range from $125 to $375.

The Artisans Corner is a pilot program until the end of January.

“We're hoping it will be a success and remain open permanently,“ Dinning says.

The artisans themselves volunteer as salespeople, with 20% of sales donated to the Garden Spot Village Benevolent Fund.

Artisans Corner, 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland, is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m,. through the end of January 2022.