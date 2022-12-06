A New Jersey developer with an agreement to buy the Shops at Rockvale has unveiled a $100 million-plus plan to replace half of the Route 30 shopping center with apartments.

Fernmoor Homes President Jeffrey Fernbach said his company wants to add 416 apartments in 13 four-story buildings by tearing down 267,000-square-feet of commercial space in the middle of the 65-acre shopping center.

The existing retail tenants would be moved to the remaining commercial spaces along Route 30 and at the western and eastern edges of shopping center, he told East Lampeter Township supervisors during a meeting Monday night.

“There won’t be many vacancies left if we can relocate the tenants,” Fernbach told LNP | LancasterOnline in an interview Tuesday morning.

Fernbach said he plans to settle on the property by next week and then spend about a year winning the necessary approvals for the plan. Tenants would be relocated next year but any demolition work won’t likely begin until next fall 2023, he said. Constructing the new apartment buildings would then take four or five years, he said.

Fernmoor Homes plans to submit a formal redevelopment for township officials to review next month.

“There’s been a lot of talking,” Fernbach said. “We understand we’re not going to impress anybody until we make something happen, and we’re looking to press forward as fast as we can to make that happen.”

In July 2020 township officials changed the property’s zoning to accommodate such a redevelopment after vacancies mounted at the shopping center that was once the largest strip outlet mall in America. At the time, Rockvale was owned by Wharton Realty Group, a New Jersey-based firm which acquired Rockvale in 2017.

Wharton Realty Group tried to revive the property the following year with a rebranding, new facades and new signage, but that failed to generate a significant improvement in revenue or occupancy. Wharton Realty Group subsequently asked for the zoning overlay that allows up to 40% of the 65-acre tract to be turned into housing.

“The zoning being in place was key,” Fernbach said. “We ran our numbers and we liked the opportunity. There’s certainly risk involved but we weighed that carefully and it made sense to us.”