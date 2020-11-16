The Cloister Restaurant in Ephrata reopened as The New Cloister Restaurant.

Closed since August 2019, the longtime Ephrata restaurant at 607 W. Main St. was bought in December by the owners of The Black Olive Family Diner in Columbia. After extensive renovations and following delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the roughly 100-seat restaurant debuts Monday, Nov. 16.

The New Cloister Restaurant is owned by Mike Sivri and his brothers, Yasar and Huseyin, and their nephew, Ugur. They opened Black Olive Family Diner in 2016. Before coming to Columbia, the family owned several diners in New Jersey.

The New Cloister Restaurant will have the same menu as The Black Olive Family Restaurant whose extensive offerings include sandwiches, burgers, wraps and pitas as well as Italian dishes, steaks, roasts and salads. Breakfast is available all day.

Before opening, the owners oversaw renovations that included installed new booths, put in new flooring and upgraded the bathrooms, among other things. Some new signs will be installed soon although the “Cloister” sign on the roof will remain.

Originally opened in 1952, the Cloister Restaurant was bought in 1973 by Elva Stauffer, 93, and her late husband Aaron. Their son Ron began helping with the restaurant after Aaron’s death in 1999, operating it with his mother until they closed it in August 2019. It was sold four months later to its current owners for $400,000.

