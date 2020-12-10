When the number of new claims for unemployment benefits filed by Lancaster Countians jumps 32.4%, like it did last week, it’s easy to grumble at the bad news like you’re Oscar the Grouch.

But it’s more insightful to calmly ponder it like you’re Mr. Rogers.

Yes, Oscar would be correct in pointing out that the 449 new claims, as reported Thursday by the Lancaster County Workforce Development Board, are the most in three months.

Still, Mr. Rogers also would be right by noting that the figure is a tiny fraction of the spring and summer volumes, when COVID-19 was doing its worst damage to the local economy.

The pandemic hit Lancaster County in mid-March, causing the volume of new claims to soar from about 200 a week to a peak of 15,700 by the first week of April.

After that high water mark, the volume steadily declined until bottoming out in early October at 251 new claims (formally called initial claims). The figure has crept a bit higher since.

“This rise is consistent with the seasonal patterns in unemployment claims. Current initial claims are well within the same range as what the county experienced this time last year,” said Naomi Young, director of the Center for Regional Analysis of the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County.

“The challenge is that we are hearing of increased ‘fatigue’ in the workplace as businesses try to navigate the continuing uncertainty the pandemic brings to business planning,” she continued.

“This exhaustion and uncertainty, coupled with the rising COVID cases, muddies the signals from unemployment claims on the health of our local economy,” Young said.

The local increase echoes the national and statewide figures.

Nationally, the volume of new claims rose 19.1% to 853,000, the U.S. Department of Labor said. In Pennsylvania, the figure soared 68.5% to 40,200.

But unlike the upward direction of new claims, continued claims filed by Lancaster Countians already receiving unemployment benefits dropped 11.8% to 8,500 in the week ended Nov. 28, the most recent weekly figure available.

As with the latest number of new claims, the new figure of continued claims represents a vast improvement from its weekly peak this spring, when it exceeded 50,000.

However, it remains well above the pre-pandemic mark of 4,000, again like the latest number of new claims easily exceeds its own pre-pandemic norm.