Lancaster Countians filed 47.1% more new claims for unemployment benefits last week, new data shows, fueled in part by countians who’ve exhausted their regular benefits and are now seeking to renew their eligibility in order to get extended benefits or another round of regular benefits.

The Lancaster County Workforce Development Board announced Thursday that 565 countians filed new claims for benefits last week — 266 more than in the prior week and the highest in two months.

While the increase is steep when expressed as a percentage, the actual number of countians affected is much smaller than a year ago, when the COVID-19 had just arrived.

Beginning in mid-March 2020, thousands of countians lost jobs weekly, as reflected in the number of new claims, after Gov. Tom Wolf ordered all but life-sustaining businesses to close their facilities to slow the spread of the virus. The weekly volume surged in the second half of March 2020 to 2,900, then to 11,600, until peaking at 15,700 in early April.

Now the first of that wave of countians are seeing their year of regular benefits come to an end. In order to receive extended benefits or another round of regular benefits, which is possible under certain circumstances, many of them will have to submit new claims. That, in turn, is expected to cause the number of new claims for benefits to increase in coming weeks.

For more information on who must file what, visit uc.pa.gov.

The state recently changed those requirements for who must submit new applications, so it is not entirely clear how many of the new claims are from those seeking extended benefits and how many are from those who are newly jobless.

While new claims (formally known as initial claims) are heading upward in Lancaster County, the national trend is the opposite. New claims dropped 12.4% to 684,000, said the U.S. Department of Labor. The statewide tally also declined, falling 3.5% to 19,900.

But continued claims for unemployment benefits filed by Lancaster Countians who are already receiving unemployment benefits, and wishing to keep doing so, tumbled 10.7% last week. The figure decreased in part because about 200 people exhausted their benefits and fell off the rolls, Hatfield said.

The percentage decline resulted from 8,800 countians filing continued claims — 1,100 fewer than the prior week and the smallest weekly number since late November.