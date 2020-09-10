Early in the baseball season, a player can raise his batting average by dozens of points just by getting a couple of hits in one game, because his total number of at-bats is so small.

The same principle applies to the percent change in new claims for unemployment benefits filed by Lancaster County residents week to week, an indicator of COVID-19’s impact on the local economy.

Because the weekly number of new claims filed has gotten so small, an occasional hiccup – the number of new claims filed last week was 162 higher than the previous week – translates into a horrific percentage increase of 45.1%.

The lofty percentage increase was the result of 521 new claims being filed by county residents last week, up from 359 new claims the prior week, the Lancaster County Workforce Development Board said Thursday.

Had the number of new claims grown by 162 back in March or April, when the weekly number of new claims was in the thousands, the percentage change would have been much smaller.

COVID-19 has caused havoc in the local economy since mid-March, when Gov. Tom Wolf closed all but life-sustaining businesses to limit its spread. That threw tens of thousands of county residents out of work, causing weekly new claims to spike at 15,700 in early April.

The trend since has been down, overall, as Wolf has loosened restrictions on business. Most recently, over the last three months, the weekly number of new claims has dropped eight times and risen four times.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Despite the long-term decline in new claims (officially labeled initial claims), the weekly volume remains about twice the volume here before the pandemic struck.

Nationwide, the number of new claims filed last week was 884,000, unchanged from the prior week, but statewide, the number of new claims dipped 11.4% to 22,000.

While the number of new claims in Lancaster County went up, the number of continued claims filed by Lancaster County residents went down.

In the week ended Aug. 29, the most recent week for which data is available, 19,400 continued claims were filed by county residents, a 16.0% decrease.

Continued claims are filed by people who were laid off earlier, are still out of work and want to keep receiving benefits.