In a puzzling trend, 16.4% more Lancaster County residents filed new claims for unemployment benefits last week, new data shows.

The number of new claims jumped to 744, according to the Lancaster County Workforce Development Board. It’s the highest weekly number of new claims here since mid-July.

However, state Department of Labor & Industry spokeswoman Sarah DeSantis cautioned against drawing conclusions about unemployment in the county based on so little data. “The data set for a Lancaster County is small enough to be susceptible to volatility,” she said.

DeSantis also raised the possibility that upticks in new claims here might be fueled to some degree by increases in fraudulent new claims, which have occurred statewide. She cited no specifics about alleged wrongdoing.

New claims have been a discouraging economic indicator in recent months.

After receding into the 200s in late February, suggesting unemployment levels were progressing toward their pre-pandemic norm, new claims began to rebound in mid-March -- the one-year anniversary of the pandemic -- when more than 400 countians a week exhausted their year-long benefits.

The exhaustion of benefits prompted many recipients to file fresh claims in hopes of receiving a new round of benefits, according to local officials.

In the past three weeks, however, the number of countians exhausting their benefits has dwindled to 100-plus per week, yet the number of new claims has grown.

It’s unclear what’s causing the rise in new claims, especially with the biggest categories of newly idled workers coming from the job categories with the greatest needs for help -- manufacturing, retail and hotels/food service (restaurants, dining halls, cafeteria etc.).

“The labor market is in flux right now. It is difficult to interpret what is driving the unemployment trends,” said local economist Naomi Young, director of the Center for Regional Analysis of the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County.

On the other hand, though the percentage increase in new claims is startling, the raw numbers are less alarming.

That 16.4% percent increase stems from a mere 105 additional new claims, compared to the prior week. For perspective, in spring 2020, when the pandemic was at its worst, the county saw as many as 15,700 new claims in a single week.

The number of new claims locally bucked the trend nationally, where new claims fell 6.7% to 473,000, the U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday. But statewide, new claims (formally called initial claims) grew 9.1% to 23,900.

Another kind of unemployment claims – continued claims, filed by people who are already drawing unemployment benefits and who wish to keep receiving them – moved in the same direction as new claims did last week. Continued claims increased 3.8% to 6,800.