New Choices Career Development will hold a free, 10-day career guidance class next month for individuals in transition.
Orientation will be held this Monday from 9 a.m. to noon at 1016 N. Charlotte St. (CareerLink). The class will be held there weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. beginning Monday, Aug. 12.
The 60-hour program includes interest and skill assessments, training in job seeking, interviewing, and résumé writing, and an introduction to resources for finding help with housing, legal, and medical issues.
After completing the course, students are eligible for scholarships to pursue short-term education and continued guidance from the New Choices staff.
To register, contact Executive Director Tricia Nabors at (717) 869-6363. For more information on the program, visit www.newchoiceslancaster.org.