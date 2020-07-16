A mid-October completion is expected for Café 1832, a new eatery at Strasburg Rail Road that will double the seating capacity and a more extensive menu than the Trackside Café it is replacing.

Work is ongoing on Cafe 1832 will have an upgraded kitchen with new equipment as well as a remodeled dining room with seating for about 60, including new seating are under the covered porch.

The menu will focus on using seasonal ingredients to create made-to-order meals, including sandwiches and salads, as well as some grab-and-go items. The previous café had a more limited menu that included hot dogs, hamburgers and some snacks.