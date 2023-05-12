Kevin Carver had his dad on his mind when he grabbed a smooth, round stone and slipped it into his pocket. Carver wanted the stone with him while he coached a key game for his son Chase’s team, which was facing a close rival in the Lancaster County Youth Baseball League.

“It was in my pocket the whole night while I was coaching third base, and I was just thinking about him,” Carver said. “Because he taught me how to play baseball.”

But the stone wasn’t just a reminder of his dad; it was his dad.

Before he died June 1, 2021, Charles “Chuck” Carver Jr. was among the first in Lancaster County to choose to have his cremated remains solidified by Parting Stone, a New Mexico-based startup that turns cremated remains into decorative stones.

Parting Stone pitched its business plan to potential investors on an episode of the reality TV show “Shark Tank” on April 7. In Lancaster County, Charles F. Snyder Funeral Homes & Crematory began promoting the service in 2020, having arranged it through Parting Stone for nearly 60 local families to date.

“They were one of the first funeral homes to come on board to say they want to give their families a more comfortable option for receiving those remains back after cremation,” Parting Stone founder Justin Crowe said. “They helped prove this out. I deeply appreciate (Chad Snyder) for that.”

Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, which has a location in Lancaster city, also tells its families about Parting Stone but has only had “a handful” of people use the service, company President Lisa Groff said.

During his appearance on “Shark Tank,” Crowe was urged to raise the price for the service, which attracted two investments. Previously offering the service for $995 for human remains, the startup now charges $2,495, a 151% increase. It charges $995 for dogs and $795 for cats.

“We decided to raise our price so we could continue to offer this service for many years to come,” Crowe said. “I don't see any large price increase in the future. The one that just happened was more of a correction.”

Chad Snyder, president of Charles F. Snyder Funeral Homes & Crematory, said many families see the service as a unique alternative.

“People aren’t choosing this because of the cost, they’re choosing this because of the uniqueness and the experience,” said Snyder, whose funeral home charges $1,695 for the service.

Parting Stone offers its service through its website along with some 600 funeral homes in the U.S. and Canada, which typically charge less than the startup because they get a discounted wholesale rate. Snyder declined to disclose his company’s wholesale cost for the service, saying it generates a similar amount of income as selling a traditional urn for cremated remains.

“It’s just a different form we’re returning back to the family and an alternative cool factor option,” he said. “It’s just something that is unique.”

With the cremated remains from an average person yielding 60 to 80 small, smooth stones, Kevin Carver has kept some of the stones created from his dad’s remains in a glass display jar at home in Manor Township. The 42-year-old keeps one of the stones on his nightstand and another in his home office.

It was the stone from his nightstand that he slipped into his pocket before his son’s baseball game, which his son’s team won by a score of 18-3. The family has also scattered some stones at places Carver’s dad loved, such as the beach and spots at his alma mater, Ohio State University.

“We were able to take him to so many places that meant so much to him. And it was more than sprinkling ashes, it was a beautiful stone,” Carver said.

An alternative to ashes

Cremation is now more popular than traditional burials in the United States, with 56% of deaths in the country leading to cremation, according to the Cremation Association of North America. Most families choosing cremation have remains returned to them as ash, which can be kept in urns, spread somewhere significant or buried in a cemetery.

And while options exist to have ashes infused in jewelry, made part of a locket or even pressed into diamonds, many times ashes remain in storage with family members uncertain how to display or treat them.

“You get these little vials of stuff and you don’t know where to put them,” said Manheim Township resident Bevan Kinney, whose parents were both cremated. “I’m sure a lot of people probably forget them and put them in some drawer and never take them out again.”

Following the death of her husband Dan in October 2021, Kinney decided to have his cremated remains turned into stones.

“These you can actually touch and hold, kiss or whatever you want to do. And they just feel really good,” she said.

Kinney said she keeps one of the stones in the console of her car and has thrown another in the water near vacation spots in Florida and New England.

“It is a way of keeping that person close to you, I think, or bringing them back to places you once enjoyed together,” she said.

Last Christmas Kinney distributed some of the stones to Dan’s three children, who include Taylor Kinney, an actor whose roles have included playing Lt. Kelly Severide on NBC’s “Chicago Fire.”

Charles “Chuck” Carver Jr.’s wife, Michele, said the couple learned about the ash-to-stone option soon after moving to Brethren Village and making a pre-planned funeral arrangement with the Snyder Funeral Home at 3110 Lititz Pike across the street from their Manheim Township retirement community. Both decided to have their cremated remains turned into stones.

“We had never heard of it before, and it was just neat. I mean, in a bizarre way,” she said. “Because you can take them and leave them in places that mean something to the person. So it was perfect.”