CNH Industrial on Thursday reported an 8.3% increase in adjusted net profits for the second quarter.
The agricultural and construction equipment manufacturer had adjusted net profits of $430 million (31 cents a share), up from $397 million (29 cents a share) in the 2018 quarter.
Revenue fell 5.9% to $7.57 billion from $8.05 billion.
CNH said profits before interest and taxes fell at its agricultural, construction, powertrain and financial services segments, compared to the 2018 quarter. Only its commercial and specialty vehicles segment fared better.
Nonetheless, overall profits improved because the 2018 period was depressed by foreign exchange losses.