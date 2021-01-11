The owner of a bed and breakfast next to the proposed Oregon Village development site is continuing her fight to overturn the project’s approval by the Manheim Township Board of Commissioners.

Mary Bolinger, owner of the Olde Oregon Farmhouse, is taking her case to Commonwealth Court, court filings show, after losing in Lancaster County Court in October.

The commissioners voted 3-2 in June 2019 to allow the development of the controversial project as a conditional use, the first of numerous approvals that Oregon Village’s developers need in order to construct the project on a prominent 76-acre Oregon Pike site that includes Oregon Dairy.

A conditional use is a use that’s allowed by the municipality’s zoning ordinance if certain conditions are met. In this case, the Oregon Village site has two zoning designations – business plus a village overlay that allows extra uses under certain conditions. That overlay allows – as that conditional use – a mix of medium-density and higher density residential development, plus offices, stores, restaurants and lodging.

Two appeals of the commissioners’ approval were promptly filed with county court -- one by Bolinger, the other by the owner of nearby Reflections restaurant and two other township residents. Both were turned down last fall by Lancaster County Court Judge Leonard Brown III.

Bolinger decided to take the next step in the legal process by appealing her case to Commonwealth Court. The other group of appellants did not, ending their legal challenge to the commissioners’ action, which came after 10 public hearings on the matter.

Through Harrisburg attorney William J. Cluck, Bolinger alleges that Brown made four errors in his 13-page ruling, all pegged to the historic status of her circa 1860s farmhouse at 1383 E. Oregon Road.

Brown should have determined that the commissioners erred when they concluded that the developers fulfilled their obligation to “protect and preserve historical structures” within 200 feet of the project, as the overlay requires, Bolinger contends.

She maintains that Brown also should have flagged the commissioners for concluding that the Olde Oregon Farmhouse is not a historic site, for purposes of triggering the conditional use’s protections.

In addition, Brown should have found fault with the commissioners for failing to see the farmhouse’s inclusion on the Manheim Township Historic Sites Inventory as sufficient evidence of that historic status, Bolinger alleges.

Bolinger finally argues that Brown should have found the commissioners failed to uphold their duty as a trustee under the state Environmental Rights Amendment, enacted in 1971 to protect and preserve historic resources.

Oregon Village is a $120 million mixed-use development proposed in 2016 by the five Hurst brothers, who include the owners of Oregon Dairy on Oregon Pike.

The project would replace the Oregon Dairy supermarket and restaurant with larger facilities, develop farmland into housing and redevelop the idle Shawnee Resort site diagonal from the dairy into a 120-room hotel and more housing. In total 554, housing units would be built.

Opponents say Oregon Village would result in traffic congestion, a loss of scenic farmland and lifestyle disruptions to neighbors, including Amish residents. The Hursts counter that the project is “smart growth,” as the site is within the county’s urban growth boundary and served by public water and sewer.