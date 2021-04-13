A Baltimore-based residential plumbing company with locations across the mid-Atlantic region has acquired Neffsville Plumbing, Heating & Cooling for an undisclosed price.

Len The Plumber, which also has Pennsylvania locations in Horsham and Boothwyn, will retain all 42 Neffsville Plumbing employees. However, Neffsville Plumbing president Rick Groff, who owned the company, has retired, triggering the sale.

Neffsville Plumbing, a residential plumbing and HVAC company that was founded in 1940, will continue to operate under that name. A spokesman for Len The Plumber declined to disclose Neffsville Plumbing’s annual revenue.

Len The Plumber, which also has locations in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, Alexandria, Virginia, and Silver Spring, Maryland, is owned by Thompson Street Capital Partners, a St. Louis-based private equity firm. Founded in 2000, Thompson Street has acquired more than 100 companies.