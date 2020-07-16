Lancaster County’s high unemployment, sparked by the economic impact of COVID-19, isn’t going back to normal anytime soon, new data suggest.

The number of initial claims for unemployment benefits filed by Lancaster County residents jumped 31.2% to 1,065, the Lancaster County Workforce Development Board reported Thursday.

That’s the most in four weeks. It’s also about four times the number of initial claims filed weekly by county residents before the pandemic hit in mid-March.

Gov. Tom Wolf at that time closed all but life-sustaining businesses, to slow the spread of the virus, triggering massive layoffs. He since has allowed those other businesses to partially reopen.

While the number of new claims surged last week, it’s well below the peak of initial claims in early April, when 15,700 county residents filed initial claims, resulting in the highest unemployment rate – 15.2% -- since the Great Depression.

Before the pandemic, the unemployment rate here was 3.6%.

Including last week’s figure, nearly 61,000 county residents have filed initial claims since the outbreak began, or roughly one in five county residents who are in the workforce. They joined about 10,000 countians who were already jobless.

“I do not anticipate a strong, sustained rebound in jobs until there’s greater confidence in the reopening process. This means, it is likely that Lancaster County will continue to see high levels of unemployment,” said Naomi Young, director of the Center for Regional Analysis of the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County.

“It’s easy to overlook that advancing to ‘green’ (on June 26) did not mean everything goes back to normal. Businesses have been allowed to reopen but with significant restrictions for many of them. These restrictions put downward pressure on the number of workers employers can call back,” Young explained.

Statewide, the number of initial claims filed last week rose 1.6% to 44,800, the state reported Thursday. Nationally, last week’s count was down 0.8% to 1.30 million.