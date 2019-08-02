Naturally Gifted by Jeri has opened in Elizabethtown with a variety of health and wellness products.

The store occupies a 600-square-foot retail space on the square. It carries handcrafted essential oils, blends, lotions, soaps, CBD products and pet products as well as jewelry and gift items.

The store is owned by Jeri Culbertson, its sole employee. Culbertson formerly operated Greener Cleaner, a housecleaning service that used natural cleaning products.

Culbertson acquired many of the products for her new store from the inventory of A Natural Approach, a recently closed health products store in Columbia.

