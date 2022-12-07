Inflation, business cycles, aging growers and, in Pennsylvania drought, are among the factors driving higher costs for natural Christmas trees this year.

Natural trees are likely to cost about 10% more this holiday season, according to industry estimates.

“I don’t think anybody can dispute that prices are higher than in past years,” said Aaron Grau, spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Christmas Tree Growers Association.

The typical price of a cut evergreen was about $70 last year, the National Christmas Tree Association reported, based on an online survey in January of about 2,000 adults who bought trees during the 2021 season. A 10% increase — the association’s “best estimate,” associate executive director Tim O’Connor said, since the group doesn’t play a role in setting prices — would push the typical cost closer to $80 this year.

But he cautioned that predicting how much trees will cost on retail lots is a challenge. Christmas trees are often sold at small farms and pop-up lots, and reporting can be inconsistent. So reliable industry data is scant, he said.

Nearly three-quarters of tree growers said their wholesale prices would probably be 5% to 15% higher than last year, according to a separate poll of 55 growers by the recently renamed Real Christmas Tree Board, a grower-funded group that promotes natural trees and is overseen by the Department of Agriculture. A number of factors have contributed to the increase in cost.

Growers faced higher costs for fertilizer, fuel and other supplies, which affect retail prices, said Jill Sidebottom, a seasonal spokesperson for the National Christmas Tree Association.

“A drought in certain parts of Pennsylvania have impacted inventory or certain species of trees,” Grau said.

The business cycle also plays a role. Oversupply pushed prices down about eight years ago, and the result was that growers planted fewer trees, Grau said. That’s led to higher prices today.

“Another factor that played into this is an aging workforce,” Grau said. “It requires a lot of work to maintain a tree farm.” The result is tree farms shutting down when owners retire, he pointed out.

While prices are up, tree growers and retailers around Lancaster County said there does seem to be adequate supply to meet demand.

“What I’m seeing is there’s enough supply, but you might not get your first choice,” said Randy Hunt, owner of Hunt’s Christmas Trees at 465 Stehman Church Roadin Manor Township. “And if you want to cut your tree, that might be limited or not at all because tagging began earlier in the season.”

Prices at Hunt’s vary between $50 and $450, depending on size. The most popular varieties are the 8-foot Fraser fir, Douglas fir and Concolor fir.

“Part of the reason for the increase in price is the cost of all the imports,” Hunt said. “Everything has doubled. Supplies to grow trees doubled in the last year. The cost of labor as well, to keep employees you have to pay top dollars. Prices are up 10% to 20% depending on size and variety,” Hunt said.

The farm sells about 1,300 trees every year. “The weather is always a factor because we are an outdoor venue, but I hope to at least sell that much this year,” Hunt said.

They will open until Dec. 23 or until supply runs out.

Last year the average price for a cut evergreen at Frey’s Greenhouse, 1501 Columbia Ave.in East Hempfield Townshipwas between $65 and $75, according to manager Michelle Fritz. “The trees increased a little bit for this year, so they are selling for about $65 to $80 depending on what type of tree you get,” Fritz said.

“I would say the overall cost of care and maintaining the trees is what drives the price up,” said Susan Miller, owner of Miller’s Christmas Tree Farm at 470 Trail Road Northin Mount Joy Township. “The price of gas for machinery brings it up. Supply and demand affect it as well,” she said.

“We have a good supply of pre-cut trees. We are a tree farm so everything we sell is fresh,” Miller said. “We will keep selling up to Christmas unless we run out of trees like last year. We didn’t have the supply and closed before Christmas.”

The trees at Miller’s are priced by the foot, ranging from $13.50 for a Douglas fir to $17.50 for Frazer fir, Blue Spruce or Canaan.

“We have shorter trees for people who are budget-minded and since we sell by the foot, we can meet everyone’s budget,” Miller said.

In general, buyers can also reduce cost by looking beyond “premium” grade trees, which are perfectly proportioned, to lesser grades that may have flaws, like a bare spot or two, Sidebottom said. You can situate the tree so the defect faces a wall.

Different varieties of trees are priced differently. So if a noble or Fraser fir is too expensive, consider a Scotch pine, which may be less pricey.

Buyers can also save by skipping extras like “flocking,” or the application of fake snow to the tree. Do-it-yourself kits are available, but be prepared for some mess. New York Times reporter Ann Carrns contributed to this report.