Here’s what we know:

A Boston-based real estate investment firm is spending more than $10 million to ready a vacant building and vacant lot near Elizabethtown for a package-delivery firm.

The Conewago Industrial Park delivery hub will have at least 100 employees, who will sort and load packages onto about 175 delivery vans daily.

That suggests that the facility will create about 275 jobs, between people working inside the hub and delivery-van drivers.

Here’s what we don’t know:

The name of the package-delivery company.

The scene played out Monday at a West Donegal Township supervisors meeting, when High Street Realty Co. got approval to convert a vacant lot into parking for the delivery hub.

High Street Realty representatives at the meeting indicated that they will rent the building and parking lot to a delivery firm that’s “somewhat similar” to FedEx or UPS.

But the representatives declined to reveal the tenant’s name, reported The Elizabethtown Advocate newspaper.

LNP learned that the delivery hub will go into an idle 81,000-square-foot building at 10 Industrial Road. High Street Realty paid $4.6 million for the 5.1-acre parcel, courthouse records show.

Parking for delivery vans, the van drivers’ personal vehicles and hub employees will be spread across three sites — the hub building’s parcel plus two vacant parcels across the street, which High Street Realty is buying for as yet unknown prices.

High Street Realty will spend another $5.6 million to modify the building to suit its needs and to construct a parking lot on one of the vacant parcels, according to its building permit application to the township.

The supervisors’ action Monday covered the creation of parking on the one vacant lot, which measures 6.2 acres.

High Street Realty also wants to create parking at 35 Industrial Road. Plans for that tract are being reviewed by township planners before they go to the supervisors.

In total, High Street Realty will have 450 parking spaces for the delivery hub.

Township manager John Yoder said township officials have not been told the identity of the tenant.

Nor do township officials need to know the tenant’s identity to decide whether a proposed use is appropriate, he said.

High Street Realty has not provided the township with an opening date for the facility, according to Yoder.

High Street Realty did not respond to LNP’s emails seeking information on the project.

The 10 Industrial Road building most recently was occupied by ITW Angleboard. ITW Angleboard, a maker of packaging and shipping materials, moved in November to a smaller, more efficient building at 1605 Zeager Road in the park.

The Conewago Industrial Park is best known as the home of a Nordstrom e-commerce fulfillment center.