Richard F. Mula Architects is merging with York-based CORE Design Group, effective Jan. 1, it was announced Monday.

Mula, with six employees, is known for its work in health care, academic living and learning, commercial/corporate and other fields. CORE Design, with 17 employees, is known for its work in adaptive reuse, automotive, commercial, corporate, retail, senior living, residential and other fields.

A new name for the combined firm has yet to be selected. The merger is not triggering any layoffs at either firm, a spokeswoman for Mula said.

Richard Mula, founding principal of his namesake firm at 202 W. James St., and CORE Design principals Teen Vebares and James Baumgardner will be principals in the combined firm.