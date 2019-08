Moyer’s Book Barn outside Strasburg is closed for now because of its owner’s illness.

For nearly 35 years, David Moyer has operated the bookstore at 1419 Village Road, where some 35,000 books of many varieties are housed in a barn.

Moyer’s daughter Lisa Fritz said the store may open periodically in the fall, with updates posted on the store’s Facebook page, where there also is information about getting refunds for gift certificates.

