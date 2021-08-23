AHF Products has acquired certain assets of American OEM, bringing AHF its eighth manufacturing plant and three more brands. A price was not disclosed.

With a plant in Only, Tennessee, American OEM manufactures hardwood flooring under the trade name Cumberland Products Group, which has the Raintree, Hearthwood and Emily Morrow Home brands. The company was founded in 2013.

AHF declined to disclose American OEM’s annual revenue. AHF did say that American OEM has 13 corporate staff plus 200 employees at its plant. The acquisition brings AHF more capacity, capabilities and products, as well as reduced lead times, AHF said.

The transaction, the third for AHF, is part of the company’s “aggressive growth strategy,” said Wendy Booker, AHF’s vice president of marketing and new product development. AHF diversified into luxury vinyl tile manufacturing by acquiring Parterre Flooring in January 2021 and broadened its hardwood flooring capacity and capabilities by acquiring LM Flooring in May 2019.

Mountville-based AHF previously was Armstrong Flooring’s hardwood flooring business. The business was acquired on Dec. 31, 2018 by private equity firm American Industrial Partners for $100 million.