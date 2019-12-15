The Motherhood Maternity store at Park City Center will close later this month as its parent company reorganizes during bankruptcy.
The maternity clothes retailer in the Fountain Shoppes wing at the mall is currently conducting liquidation sales and will close Dec. 18, a store employee said. Its parent company, Destination Maternity, filed for bankruptcy in October.
Motherhood Maternity was among the stores at Park City when the mall first opened in 1971.
The Motherhood Maternity store at Tanger Outlets is staying opening, an employee there said.