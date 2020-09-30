Lancaster County’s unemployment rate dropped sharply in August, the state reported Tuesday, but remained more than double the rate before COVID-19 arrived in mid-March.

The jobless rate here fell to 7.9% from July’s 10.0%, ending a streak of four straight months in double digits, a time that included a pandemic-induced peak of 15.2% in April.

That four-month stretch brought the worst unemployment here since the Great Depression, the result of COVID-19 shutting down or restricting large sectors of the economy. Those impacts brought an abrupt end to six years of robust local unemployment rates between 3.0% and 4.9%.

But after being shoved by COVID-19 into that double-digit crevasse, the local economy has been steadily crawling out; the August rate had been expected to show that the progress was ongoing.

That’s because two key indicators -- new claims for unemployment benefits filed by Lancaster County residents as well as continued claims for benefits filed by countians who already are unemployed -- have been waning for months.

For those reasons, the Center for Regional Analysis of the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County had predicted that the August unemployment rate would be significantly improved. It was, as Tuesday's report showed, dropping to roughly half of that April spike.

Still, the new rate was nowhere near its pre-pandemic norm, a sign that the county remains in a recession.

The new rate stemmed from the county having 22,600 residents unemployed and 263,000 residents with jobs when the state Department of Labor & Industry gathered its data in the second week of August.

In January and February, before the pandemic, the jobless rate here was 3.7%, as the county had 10,600 residents unemployed and 278,200 residents with jobs.

Though some economic sectors here, such as construction, have recovered to varying degrees from their spring nadir, others still had workforces that were well below their August 2019 levels.

For instance, here are some key sectors and the shortfall in their employment compared to August 2019: restaurants and bars, down 2,500 jobs; health care and social assistance, down 1,700 jobs; warehousing and e-commerce fulfillment, down 1,400 jobs; manufacturing, down 1,200 jobs; and retail trade, down 1,100, according to the state report.

While the August rate here was elevated from the norm, Lancaster County still was in better shape than the 17 other metropolitan areas in the state. The only superior rates belonged to State College (6.0%) and Gettysburg (7.1%). The statewide rate was 10.3% and the nationwide rate was 8.4%.