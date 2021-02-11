The number of new claims for unemployment benefits filed by Lancaster Countians rose slightly last week but remained well below its recent peak in early January, new data shows.

New claims grew 2.9% to 533 last week, ending a streak of three consecutive weekly declines, the Lancaster County Workforce Development Board reported Thursday.

The construction and manufacturing sectors were especially hard hit last week, according to the board’s report.

The small uptick left the number of new claims far short of the 683 new claims recorded in the first full week of January, when the volume was elevated by Gov. Tom Wolf’s three-week shutdown of selected businesses to stem to spread of COVID-19.

Since the pandemic arrived in mid-March, new-claim trends have reflected the rise and fall of new COVID-19 cases and the tightening and loosening of restrictions on business and travel imposed by Wolf.

Weekly new claims spiked at 15,700 in early April, then steadily receded until reaching the 200s last fall, when a second wave of COVID-19 cases pushed new claims back up.

The increase in new claims in Lancaster County last week ran counter to the volumes experienced nationwide and statewide.

New claims (formally known as initial claims) nationwide dropped 2.4% to 793,000, the U.S. Department of Labor said. Statewide, new claims declined 2.1% to 29,800.

Continued claims for unemployment benefits, which are filed by people who already are unemployed and want to keep receiving benefits, increased minimally in Lancaster County too.

They went up 3.6% to 11,600 in the week ended Jan. 30, the most recent period for which figures are available. Continued claims had dropped in each of the prior two weeks.

Yet the volume stayed south of the recent peak of 12,800 seen in early January, the board’s data shows.

The volume of continued claims in Lancaster County over the past year has followed the same pattern as new claims.

After spiking at more than 50,000 per week in the spring, continued claims sagged below 7,000 this fall. That second wave of COVID-19 cases, plus Wolf’s new restrictions, led to the recent peak in early January.