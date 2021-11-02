Reading a municipality’s comprehensive plan, with its detailed goals for land use and infrastructure, probably strikes most people as drudgery. But Austin Sahd found Manheim Township’s 207-page document inspirational.

Sahd, a real estate investor as well as a real estate agent, said he was especially struck by the plan’s goal to maximize the density of new housing (the number of units per acre) in the neighborhood where he lived, so much so that he decided to do exactly that.

The result: a 12-unit luxury apartment project, Stadium District Suites, just west of the 1000 block of North Prince Street, at the southernmost tip of the township, a half-block from the city line. The $3 million project, developed by Sahd and his business partner Todd Stumpf, is being completed this week.

“It’s an up-and-coming area,” Stumpf said, near Clipper Magazine Stadium, the Lancaster Amtrak station, the Shoppes at Belmont, Park City, downtown Lancaster and routes 30, 283 and 222. At the same time, it’s next door to a city with a dire shortage of available rental housing.

The new apartment venture is the third in that neighborhood, joining the 104-unit Stadium Row apartments in the 800 block of North Prince, completed this summer, and a proposed 96-unit apartment project at the former Lancaster Malleable site, Fruitville and Manheim pikes.

Stadium District Suites, 213 Jackson St., was developed on a property where Sahd had his house and four garages. The partners razed the structures to make room for a new three-story building, built by Benchmark Construction. The project also has 12 garages, newly updated, and seven off-street parking spaces.

Apartment features include granite countertops, oversized windows, top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, tiled showers and nine-foot ceilings.

The one-bedroom units are 815 square feet; two-bedroom units are 950 to 1,200 square feet. Monthly rents range from $1,850 to $2,450. Hershey Real Estate Services is handling the leasing.

Sahd is a Realtor at Coldwell Banker Realty. Stumpf is a co-owner of Clyde Stumpf & Son, a single-family home construction and remodeling company.