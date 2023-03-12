Momentum building for a strong year in Lancaster County tourism, despite inflation, struggles in staffing

An ongoing labor shortage coupled with inflation in 2023 could throttle the momentum Lancaster County tourism industry built in 2022, which appears to have been one of the best years for tourism here since 2012.

“If there is one challenge, it’s staffing,” said Ed Harris, president of Discover Lancaster, the county’s tourism agency. “A lot of businesses are not back to pre-pandemic staffing levels.”

But Harris and businesses see signs for optimism. Major attractions such as Dutch Wonderland and Sight & Sound Theatre are reporting better turnout at job fairs this year than last.

“We do continue to experience front-line staffing challenges,” said Katie Miller, director of marketing and communications for Sight & Sound Theatre. “Our January 30th job fair had a fantastic turnout of just under 100. We’re on our way to being fully staffed.”

Miller said the theater made a significant wage adjustment in the summer of 2022 after conducting a wage analysis that looked at the local market and the theater industry. The analysis included Sight & Sound’s Branson, Missouri, theater. The salary increases varied depending on the position. Miller did not provide a range.

The tightness of the local labor market is underscored by Lancaster County’s unemployment rate of 2.5% in November and December, a 20-year low. The leisure and hospitality sector, which is closely associated with Lancaster County’s tourism industry, had 21,900 workers in December, according to preliminary counts from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. That’s 3,000 fewer leisure and hospitality workers than there were in December 2019, prior to the pandemic. Still, it’s 200 more than December 2021.

“The single biggest challenge has been making sure that we are sufficiently staffed to deliver the full guest experience,” said Jeff Eisenberg, director of marketing of Dutch Wonderland, Cartoon Network Hotel and Old Mill Campground. “We are a bit ahead of where we were at a comparable point than we were in 2021-22, and we’re hoping that momentum continues through the spring.”

He said staffing has been improving, in part because the company has increased hourly pay rates up to $15.

Momentum carrying over from 2022

“2021 visitor and visitor spending numbers were the best on record since 2012, and we anticipate that 2022 may well top those figures,” Harris said.

The agency won’t know for sure if it was a record-breaker of the decade until May when it gets its annual report. A new record would surpass the 9.13 million visitors who spent $2.3 billion here in 2021, according to Tourism Economics. The tally is key to the health of the county’s economy as the tourism sector ranks ninth in employment.

Harris said this January was better than last January: revenue was up 12% and rooms sold was up about 1%. Sales were driven by volleyball and archery tournaments. January’s hotel revenue was $12.8 million, while a year ago it was $11.5 million.

“Out of the gate this is looking like another strong year,” Harris said.

Harris said Lancaster County had 1,771,146 room nights sold in 2022, which was up 10.5% over 2021’s 1,603,221. Revenue did even better. At $240,695,424 in 2022, lodging revenue was up 25% over $192,633,096 in 2021.

In 2022, Lancaster County’s hotel occupancy rose to almost 59%, according to STR, a travel research company. Occupancy had been climbing since 2011 and hit a high of 60% in 2018. It fell to 54% in 2019 as more hotel rooms came online. Occupancy hit a pandemic low of 33%. It was 53% in 2021.

Harris said another positive sign for the coming year is the growing web traffic to the Discover Lancaster site. There were 2.3 million web users in 2022, up 22.3% over 2021.

At Sight & Sound, advanced ticket sales for “Moses” are 130,000 ahead of what last year’s premiere of “David” had by February, Miller said. Almost half of the tickets are reserved for the year, she said. Moses was last performed in 2014. This year also marks the return of “The Miracle of Christmas,” which runs in November and December.

“We are abundantly grateful,” Miller said. “This is far beyond our expectations.”

If sales continue at the current rate for 2023, Sight & Sound will welcome more than 750,000 visitors this year, Miller said. She said return shows like “Moses” usually bring in about 600,000, and the ticket sales indicate this will be close to a premiere year for Sight & Sound. New shows like last year’s “David” typically draw 900,000 people their first year.

Miller said the theater continues to see fewer group sales; a trend that emerged as the pandemic waned. It appears as if some people who traveled in groups are now traveling on their own, Miller said.

Miller said Sight & Sound is also seeing new ticket buyers who likely heard of the theater after encountering the company’s first feature film, “I Heard the Bells,” in December.

Miller said ticket prices for theater shows were raised but it was planned and not directly attributed to inflation. Tickets are $74 for an adult ticket on weekdays, up $5 from 2022. Weekend prices remained the same at $79 for Friday and $89 for Saturday.

At the Lancaster County Convention Center, an indicator of the potential for a strong year in tourism, can be found in the number of priority events booked, which executive director Kevin Molloy said, exceeded 2019 bookings. Molloy said priority events are ones that bring large groups and have the potential to spill over to several hotels. They may or may not be open to the public. Molloy is the executive director of the Lancaster County Convention Center Authority, which oversees the convention center.

In 2023, there are 18 events that are so big they have potential to spill over to several hotels. In 2019, there were 16, Molloy said. The biggest is the anime and comic convention, Zenkaikon, this month, which is expected to attract 20,000 over four days. Other events include the Eastern Winery Exposition, Bead Fest and The Pentecostal Conference of North American Keralites.

Inflation raises concerns

Inflation remains top of mind in local and national surveys of consumer spending concerns. Inflation has been slowing but remains high, dropping to 6.5% annually in December from its height of 9.1% in June 2022.

Tourism businesses pointed to food and energy prices as areas of pressure.

“Food costs are probably one of the biggest things and something that everybody is dealing with,” said Candace Smith, director of sales and communications at Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire. “Food is an integral part of what we do.”

Smith said the Faire has learned how to tighten operations so that rising costs aren’t felt as much by visitors. One example is the move to online ticket sales only, which resulted in needing fewer workers at the gates.

Smith said it is difficult to gauge 2023, but Murder Mystery tickets are selling out some days and selling more quickly than it has in the past. The 15th annual Murder Mystery Dinner Theater at Mount Hope on the grounds of Mount Hope Estate & Winery kicked off Feb. 3 and continues weekends and select weekdays through April 20. The event includes a four-course meal and a mystery show in which patrons can participate in solving the mystery.

The Lancaster County Convention Center avoided the huge increase in gas and electricity rates by locking in costs in a contract prior to the pandemic, said Molloy.

“That’s our second biggest expense behind labor,” Molloy said. The convention center employs about 300 people, full and part-time.

Molloy said the center saved money by eliminating its crew of 30 valet parkers, a service it paused during the pandemic but found was not in demand when business returned.

Tourism season expanding

Lancaster County continues to push the boundaries of tourism season, something that has been growing over the last decade. It is being seen now in the short-term rental sector where visitors are renting more in January than they did in 2019.

In Lancaster County, there were 1,184 available short-term rentals in January, according to AirDNA, a research firm specializing in short-term rentals such as AirBnb and VBRO. Available listings are defined as all the properties that had at least one day booked or available during the month. This was up 24% from a year before and 52% from January 2019, said Madeleine Parkin, public relations specialist for Denver-based AirDNA.

She said Lancaster County’s “high season” in short-term rentals is usually around September-October, and in September 2022 listings were 26% above September 2019, a smaller increase than the January bookings.

“What we're seeing in many locations now is extended seasonality, as the traditional high season/low season divide is less strong,” Parkin wrote in an email.” In terms of demand, measured in nights stayed, January saw 131% growth from 2019.”

Meanwhile, average daily rates in the county are at $208, up 36% from 2019 but slowing growth to 8% year over year. The increase in ADR is partly due to larger properties being booked, as whole families travel together, and also affected by the concept of “revenge travel,” as guests are willing to spend a bit more for a more luxurious stay after so many months without vacations.

Parkin said that over the last few months, short-term rentals have also seen the effect of general inflation, though year-over-year growth rates slowed considerably in 2022.

Meanwhile, AirDNA said in its latest monthly market review, average daily rates across the U.S. have slowed their growth as travelers return to smaller, city-center apartments and condos which typically charge less, and inflation-weary travelers look for more economical options.

“Lancaster County has grown closer to a year-round destination over the past 10 to 12 years, as we have increased our promotion of the primary Amish mud sales season in late winter and early spring and all that the area offers for the holidays in November and December,” Harris wrote in an email. “There are certainly things to see and do here in January and February that we actively promote, and then our more active travel period does indeed stretch from March through December nowadays.”

