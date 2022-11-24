Like the succulent plants growing at a Main Street shop in Mount Joy, 9-year-old Nevaeh Hartman is thriving as a young entrepreneur as she and her mother, Shelby Hilt, tend to one of the town’s newest businesses.

After a preview at Mount Joy’s Fall Fest in October, Succulents by ShelNe (a combination of their first names) held a grand opening in early November at 45 E. Main St., a spot previously occupied by Time After Time and Ladybug Suds ‘N Scrubs, businesses run by a husband-and-wife team that in September moved to a larger storefront just down the street.

This mother-daughter duo will be on hand to greet customers at their shop on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26. To mark the occasion, customers who spend $50 will get $5 off; for a $100 purchase, it’s $10 off.

In addition, children can do a craft and get prizes. There will also be drawings for giveaways, including a potted plant arrangement and gift baskets with items from other vendors who have wares at the shop.

The shop also has a do-it-yourself mommy-and-me section where kids can pick a plant and pot it.

“I’m going to focus my business a lot around like incorporating your kids and stuff like that,” Hilt says.

Succulents by ShelNe got its start two years ago during the coronavirus pandemic. Hilt decided to leave her job as a special education teacher who worked with students in their homes. Besides Nevaeh, Hilt and her husband have three younger children at home.

Hilt has always tended plants. With help from Nevaeh, who was homeschooled during the pandemic, she began selling plants from their home, namely through a Facebook group. Soon they had thousands of followers and lots of sales.

Hilt began buying plants from a wholesale grower in Lancaster County. Now, the pair grow most of their own succulents in home greenhouses. Succulents have thick, fleshy leaves and stems. Hilt now holds wholesaler’s and grower’s licenses.

After participating in local pop-up markets, Hilt made the acquaintance of Main Street Mount Joy’s executive director, Dave Schell. Schell invited her to display plants in MSMJ’s window. In the meantime, Rodney and Lisa Wilbert, who own the space at 45 E. Market, were in the process of moving to 67 E. Main St., where the Cypress & Myrtle gift shop was located. After learning about the available space, Hilt decided within a week to lease from the Wilberts.

It's been an exciting time for Nevaeh, a bubbly fourth-grader at Doe Run Elementary School who is learning about business and plants. She can readily describe how plants are propagated (starting another plant from a leaf). It’s also been an adjustment for her.

“I think one of the hardest things I’ve had to do so far was the shop. Because at first, I couldn’t ... envision it in my mind,” Nevaeh says. But now she can see what needs to be done.

Nevaeh helps with planting, potting and watering. (Hilt also has help from an intern from Hempfield High School.) Looking to earn extra money, the youngster paints rocks to sell, and she crafted sachet bags with seashells. And it was her idea to sell hand-printed waterproof stickers.

“She really has the business mind,” says her mother.

Nevaeh also creates arrangements with air plants, often using seashells. Air plants, which don’t need dirt but do need water and air, have become one of the shop’s unique specialties, Hilt says.

The shop carries items from other vendors, including crocheted pieces like headbands and stuffed animals, handmade home décor, artwork, candles and soaps. And, also demonstrating an interest in business, Nevaeh’s younger brother, Andy Hartman, is selling candy at the shop.

Also, for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, the shop’s former occupants, the Wilberts, are offering special discounts at Time After Time, a clock sale and repair business run by Wilbert, and Ladybug Suds N’ Scrubs, which sells bath and beauty products handcrafted by Lisa Wilbert, including soaps, lotions and hair products. She also makes laundry detergent, a big seller. Her shop also carries Lancaster Wax Co. candles and other beauty products and gifts, like gnomes.

Ladybug will offer 10% off entire purchases and give 2-ounce candles to the first 50 shoppers on both days. Time After Time will give 15% off all clocks on both days.

Next door at 65 E. Main St. is Moon Raven Alley, a metaphysical store that deals with different spiritualities but focuses on connecting humans to each other and to the earth, says Gina Alberty, co-owner with Collette Wagman.

The store has just added a narrow art gallery featuring local artists and their own art; a prayer altar sits at one end. The store specializes in healing stones, crystals and herbs. Other popular sellers are candles and incense smudge sticks; the owners make some of their own incense.

The store will offer some special discounts on Small Business Saturday, Alberty says. Also during the holiday season, the store will sell its homemade chocolate truffles, which people have been asking for ever since the town’s Chocolate Walk, Alberty says. The truffles are flavored with herbs like lavender, rosemary and cayenne.

Another retailer, A. Lane Living, sells outdoor poly furniture, which is made from recycled plastics by an Amish manufacturer in Lancaster County. These can be seen outside at South Market and Main streets, where the business has been located since August 2021. From Small Business Saturday through December, 10% will be taken off new custom orders and 5% off in-stock items.

Two other Small Business Saturday specials: Guitars on Main, 84 E. Main St., will offer 15% off guitars. The Rise Bake Shoppe (formerly The Bake Shoppe at Country Table), 740 E. Main St., will offer buy one, get one free cupcakes while they last.