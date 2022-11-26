The state has awarded Millersville University $2.5 million towards $9.3 million of improvements at Biemesderfer Stadium and Pucillo Gymnasium.

The grant is one of 11 Lancaster County awards in the most recent round of announcements from Pennsylvania’s Redevelopment and Capital Assistance Program.

Work will include restrooms compliant with Americans with Disability Act, indoor air quality upgrades, associated mechanical, electrical and plumbing infrastructure and components and installation of compliant elevators.

Millersville said in its application for the grant that this project ultimately provides increased opportunities for public events and community engagement in the forms of camps, kindergarten through grade 12 athletic events, regional tournaments, special gatherings and other initiatives. Penn Manor High School is within walking distance and identified Pucillo Gym as an alternate gathering in case of emergency situations. The proposed project includes significant upgrades to Pucillo mechanical systems and will improve its utility as an emergency shelter should the need arise. The project would add 15 jobs.

The grant came in the third round of awards the state has announced this fall. All told in Lancaster County, 19 projects in 17 municipalities have been awarded $59.7 million of a requested $97.5 million.

The latest round totaled about $33.7 million.

The other awardees this round include $11 million for site work at North Greenfield in East Lampeter Township; $3 million to Borough of Mount Joy for the construction of a municipal services complex; $5 million to build the East Coast Wrestling Hall of Fame in Warwick Township; $3 million for Warwick Township’s Compass Mill Complex Restoration; $1.375 million to Elizabethtown College to upgrade its anatomy classroom and cadaver lab; $1 million for the $6.6 million expansion of Direct Wire & Cable Inc. in Denver; $1 million for the first phase of Explore Elizabethtown Downtown Improvement Initiative; $1.3 million towards revitalization of the centerpiece of Mount Hope Estate, the Grubb Mansion, in Rapho Township; $3 million for a new three-story wing at Schreiber Center for Pediatric Development Expansion and Renovation in East Hempfield Township, and $1.5 million for expansion of Shady Lane Curtains LLC in Bird-in-Hand, Leacock Township.