Middletown-based Tattered Flag Brewery & Still Works is planning to expand to Lancaster.

Tattered Flag Barrel House Lancaster will take a spot near the Lancaster Amtrak station at 1018 N. Christian St. where it will feature barrel-aged beer and spirits, according to a post on Tattered Flag’s Facebook page.

At the location behind the Fulton Bank in the Station Square shopping center, the barrel house will also offer a food menu and feature an outdoor deck, the post said.

Tattered Flag has its flagship brewpub and distillery on South Union Street in Middletown, where it also has a coffee shop. In addition, Tattered Flag has a taproom in Gettysburg and a distillery room in Hershey.

